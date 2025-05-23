Left Menu

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Film Set to Double the Trouble, Triple the Fun

The movie 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' starring Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan, will release on April 10, 2026. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and marks a reunion for Varun and his father David, previously collaborating on 'Main Tera Hero' in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:59 IST
Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Film Set to Double the Trouble, Triple the Fun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Dhawan is set to light up the silver screens once again, as his upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is scheduled for release on April 10, 2026.

The movie is directed by David Dhawan and includes a star-studded cast featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Varun Dhawan excitedly shared this news via social media, teasing fans with promises of doubling the trouble and tripling the fun.

This film marks a special reunion for Varun and his father, David Dhawan, who previously worked together on the hit film 'Main Tera Hero' back in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025