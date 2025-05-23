Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Film Set to Double the Trouble, Triple the Fun
The movie 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' starring Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan, will release on April 10, 2026. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and marks a reunion for Varun and his father David, previously collaborating on 'Main Tera Hero' in 2014.
Varun Dhawan is set to light up the silver screens once again, as his upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is scheduled for release on April 10, 2026.
The movie is directed by David Dhawan and includes a star-studded cast featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Varun Dhawan excitedly shared this news via social media, teasing fans with promises of doubling the trouble and tripling the fun.
This film marks a special reunion for Varun and his father, David Dhawan, who previously worked together on the hit film 'Main Tera Hero' back in 2014.
