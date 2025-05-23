Joe Jonas Explores Love and Art After Split From Sophie Turner

After parting ways with Sophie Turner in 2024, Joe Jonas found it difficult to return to the dating scene. Despite the daunting nature of dating, Joe eventually received insightful advice from a potential partner.

According to E! News, Joe reflected, 'I was seeing someone who humorously said, "It's only love," which challenged my fears. Love transforms, and I had to take a leap of faith and rediscover its varied forms.'

The experience led to Joe's inspiration for his song 'Only Love' from his latest album, 'Music for People Who Believe In Love.' The personal nature of the track made it too intimate to share with his brothers. Sophie Turner also commented on their split, emphasizing the difficulty and sadness following their legal proceedings, reported by Harper's Bazaar.

