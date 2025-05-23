Salgado's Legacy: Capturing Humanity through the Lens

Sebastiao Salgado, the celebrated Brazilian photographer famous for his profound black-and-white imagery, has died at 81, as announced by the nonprofit he founded. Born in 1944 in Aimores, Brazil, Salgado transitioned from economist to photographer after fleeing Brazil's military regime for Paris in the 1970s.

His compelling photography journey took him across the globe, capturing haunting images of workers, such as the miners in Brazil's Serra Pelada. His ambitious projects, like 'Exodus' and 'Genesis,' documented the struggles of migrants and wonders of nature, earning him both criticism and acclaim.

Amidst accusations of 'aestheticizing misery,' Salgado firmly believed in portraying human dignity. Alongside his wife, he founded Instituto Terra in 1998, focused on restoring the Atlantic Forest. His passing inspired tributes from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who hailed Salgado's work as a humanitarian wake-up call.

