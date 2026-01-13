Left Menu

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

The Trump administration plans to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 1,100 Somali immigrants, citing improved conditions in Somalia despite ongoing conflicts. The decision faces potential legal challenges amid controversial claims and protests. This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown under Trump's leadership.

Updated: 13-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:10 IST
The Trump administration has announced plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for some 1,100 Somali immigrants, citing improved conditions in their homeland. Despite ongoing conflict between Somali armed forces and al-Shabaab militants, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem argues that the situation no longer meets the criteria for TPS.

Adding to his restrictive immigration policies, Trump has publicly criticized Somali immigrants, including making inflammatory statements and alleging fraud in Minnesota. The decision impacts a substantial Somali community in Minnesota and is expected to face legal challenges. Opposition voices argue that deportation during ongoing conflicts compromises humanitarian ethics.

The broader crackdown on TPS has not gone unchallenged. Recently, a federal judge blocked the termination of TPS for immigrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua due to prejudiced intents. The administration remains steadfast, stating TPS contradicts U.S. interests, while activists argue for relief reflecting true humanitarian needs.

