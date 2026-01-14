Visa Freeze on Immigrants to Combat Public Charge
The Trump administration has halted visa processing for individuals from around 75 countries to prevent new immigrants from becoming public charges. The freeze allows time to reassess screening procedures. Affected countries include Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea, with a focus on ensuring that America First policies are maintained.
The Trump administration has instituted a pause on visa processing for citizens of approximately 75 countries. This move aims to prevent immigrants who may become public charges in the U.S., as confirmed in a State Department announcement on Wednesday.
The freeze affects nations such as Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea, with officials stating the decision ensures that U.S. resources won't be misused. The statement emphasized that the policy aligns with the administration's America First agenda.
According to a memo seen by Fox News Digital, the decision involves directing consular officers to refuse visas under current law while reassessing vetting processes. The goal is to protect the American economy and prioritize citizens' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
