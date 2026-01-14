Left Menu

Visa Freeze on Immigrants to Combat Public Charge

The Trump administration has halted visa processing for individuals from around 75 countries to prevent new immigrants from becoming public charges. The freeze allows time to reassess screening procedures. Affected countries include Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea, with a focus on ensuring that America First policies are maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:40 IST
Visa Freeze on Immigrants to Combat Public Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has instituted a pause on visa processing for citizens of approximately 75 countries. This move aims to prevent immigrants who may become public charges in the U.S., as confirmed in a State Department announcement on Wednesday.

The freeze affects nations such as Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea, with officials stating the decision ensures that U.S. resources won't be misused. The statement emphasized that the policy aligns with the administration's America First agenda.

According to a memo seen by Fox News Digital, the decision involves directing consular officers to refuse visas under current law while reassessing vetting processes. The goal is to protect the American economy and prioritize citizens' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global
2
India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperat...

 India
3
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

 India
4
Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026