Struggles of Afghan Migrants Deported from Pakistan: A Growing Crisis

Afghan migrants who have been deported from Pakistan are returning to their homeland under dire circumstances, Tolo News reports. Leaving all possessions behind, these individuals arrive back in Afghanistan empty-handed, sharing their urgent needs for employment and education upon their return.

Describing the hardships faced during their displacement, many migrants express a strong desire for educational opportunities for their children. 'We have come from Pakistan. I was in grade five there, and now I don't want my education to go to waste,' one young returnee explained.

Additional reports indicate that Pakistani officials regularly threatened Afghan families with deportation, creating an environment of uncertainty and fear. At a Kabul migrant camp, officials assure returned migrants that efforts are underway to provide essential services, including free food, healthcare, and shelter.

The situation has drawn international attention, with Amnesty International expressing serious concerns over the harsh treatment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan. The return of over two million Afghan migrants adds to the challenges of rebuilding Afghanistan, according to a UNDP report, impacting vital reconstruction processes.

