Left Menu

Struggles of Afghan Migrants Deported from Pakistan: A Growing Crisis

Deported Afghan migrants from Pakistan face severe challenges, arriving back in Afghanistan with little hope and empty hands. They report daily harassment and express a need for jobs and education. Meanwhile, international organizations voice concerns about forced deportations and their impact on Afghanistan's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:30 IST
Struggles of Afghan Migrants Deported from Pakistan: A Growing Crisis
Representative Image (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan migrants who have been deported from Pakistan are returning to their homeland under dire circumstances, Tolo News reports. Leaving all possessions behind, these individuals arrive back in Afghanistan empty-handed, sharing their urgent needs for employment and education upon their return.

Describing the hardships faced during their displacement, many migrants express a strong desire for educational opportunities for their children. 'We have come from Pakistan. I was in grade five there, and now I don't want my education to go to waste,' one young returnee explained.

Additional reports indicate that Pakistani officials regularly threatened Afghan families with deportation, creating an environment of uncertainty and fear. At a Kabul migrant camp, officials assure returned migrants that efforts are underway to provide essential services, including free food, healthcare, and shelter.

The situation has drawn international attention, with Amnesty International expressing serious concerns over the harsh treatment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan. The return of over two million Afghan migrants adds to the challenges of rebuilding Afghanistan, according to a UNDP report, impacting vital reconstruction processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026