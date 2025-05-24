Sebastiao Salgado: Vision Through Lens and Legacy Beyond Life

Sebastiao Salgado, the esteemed Brazilian photographer whose black-and-white works profoundly influenced global perspectives on humanity and nature, has died at 81 from leukemia. Salgado, initially an economist, turned to photography in the 1970s after relocating from Brazil to Paris.

His journey with the camera produced influential projects like 'Workers,' documenting global labor conditions, and 'Genesis,' capturing untouched natural beauty. Despite accusations of promoting an 'aesthetic of misery,' Salgado's work is celebrated for highlighting dignity amidst adversity.

Salgado also co-founded Instituto Terra, significantly contributing to ecological restoration in Brazil. His efforts, marked by patience and curiosity, remain a testament to his commitment to social equality and environmental preservation.

