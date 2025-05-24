Left Menu

Remembering Mukul Dev: A Legacy in Indian Cinema

Indian actor Mukul Dev, famous for roles in films like “Son of Sardaar”, passed away at 54. He was unwell and depressed after his mother's death. Known for his supporting roles across multiple film industries and TV shows, Mukul was also a co-writer for 'Omerta'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:28 IST
Remembering Mukul Dev: A Legacy in Indian Cinema
Renowned Indian actor Mukul Dev, celebrated for his performances in movies such as "Son of Sardaar" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana", has died at the age of 54, as confirmed by a close family friend on Saturday. The cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Mukha Godse, partner of Mukul's elder brother, actor Rahul Dev, verified reports of his passing, which occurred at a Delhi hospital on Friday. According to close associate Vindu Dara Singh, Dev had been ailing for several days and suffering from depression after his mother's death.

Dev, who debuted in the 1996 film 'Dastak', gained recognition for his supporting roles in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Telugu cinema. Beyond acting, he contributed as a co-writer to the acclaimed film 'Omerta' and appeared in popular TV soaps like 'Kumkum' and 'Kutumb'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

