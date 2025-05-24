Remembering Mukul Dev: A Legacy in Indian Cinema

Renowned Indian actor Mukul Dev, celebrated for his performances in movies such as "Son of Sardaar" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana", has died at the age of 54, as confirmed by a close family friend on Saturday. The cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Mukha Godse, partner of Mukul's elder brother, actor Rahul Dev, verified reports of his passing, which occurred at a Delhi hospital on Friday. According to close associate Vindu Dara Singh, Dev had been ailing for several days and suffering from depression after his mother's death.

Dev, who debuted in the 1996 film 'Dastak', gained recognition for his supporting roles in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Telugu cinema. Beyond acting, he contributed as a co-writer to the acclaimed film 'Omerta' and appeared in popular TV soaps like 'Kumkum' and 'Kutumb'.

(With inputs from agencies.)