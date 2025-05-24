Music Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Influential Executive Dave Shapiro

The alternative music community is in deep mourning following a devastating plane crash in San Diego. The accident, caused by a private jet hitting a power line in foggy conditions, tragically claimed the lives of several influential figures in the music industry.

Among the victims were Dave Shapiro, a trailblazer in the alternative music scene, and Daniel Williams, a former drummer for The Devil Wears Prada. Shapiro was a co-founder of Sound Talent Group, representing various rock sub-genres. His loss has been deeply felt across the music world.

Colleagues and artists, including the band Thursday, remember Shapiro for his unmatched dedication to the music community. Mike Shea of 'Alternative Press' called him vital in popularizing rock subcultures. The accident, a grave tragedy, has left a significant void in the industry.

