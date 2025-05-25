Left Menu

Jafar Panahi's Triumphant Return with 'It Was Just An Accident'

Iranian director Jafar Panahi's thriller 'It Was Just An Accident' clinched the Palme d'Or at Cannes, marking his win at all three major European film festivals. Known for defying filmmaking bans, Panahi dedicated the award to Iranians, advocating for freedom, amid the backdrop of significant domestic unrest.

Jafar Panahi, the acclaimed Iranian director who faced a 15-year ban on filmmaking, secured the Cannes Film Festival's top honor – the Palme d'Or – with his revenge thriller 'It Was Just An Accident.' The win marks a unique triumph for Panahi, who has now won top prizes at Cannes, Berlin, and Venice film festivals.

Despite past incarcerations and bans, Panahi addressed the award to his fellow Iranians, emphasizing the nation's freedom amidst ongoing unrest following the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in police custody. 'Hoping that we will reach a day when no one will tell us what to wear or not wear, what to do or not do,' he stated.

The festival, which closed with performances and awards for various international filmmakers, highlighted Panahi's courageous filmmaking journey. His film, a gripping tale of a garage owner's abduction of a man resembling his prison torturer, underscores the transformative power of art in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

