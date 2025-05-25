Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Black-and-White

Acclaimed Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado has passed away at the age of 81, following a battle with leukemia. Salgado's evocative black-and-white photography brought global attention to the lives of workers, migrants, and the intricate dynamics of humanity's relationship with nature.

Born in Aimores, a small town in Minas Gerais, Brazil, in 1944, Salgado initially pursued a career in economics. However, his life took a dramatic turn in the 1970s when he fled to Paris with his wife, Lelia Wanick Salgado, to escape Brazil's oppressive military regime.

It was during this period that Salgado found his true calling in photography. Over the decades, his impactful images have not only captivated audiences worldwide but also sparked essential conversations about society and the environment.

