Left Menu

Ikkis: Epic Tale of Arun Khetarpal's Valor Set for Gandhi Jayanti Release

The forthcoming film 'Ikkis' by director Sriram Raghavan is set to hit theaters on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, the film features Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra. It's produced by Dinesh Vijan through Maddock Films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:21 IST
Ikkis: Epic Tale of Arun Khetarpal's Valor Set for Gandhi Jayanti Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated war drama 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan, is confirmed for a theatrical release on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. This biographical film revisits the remarkable life of Arun Khetarpal, an iconic figure in Indian military history, recognized as India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Actor Agastya Nanda takes on the lead role, supported by veterans like Dharmendra and pivotal performances from Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher. The film, under the banner of Maddock Films and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is set to bring Khetarpal's extraordinary bravery to the global audience.

Initially announced in 2019 during Arun Khetarpal's birth anniversary, the production faced delays due to the pandemic, leading to the exit of original lead Varun Dhawan. 'Ikkis' signifies another milestone for Agastya Nanda following his 2023 debut in 'The Archies.'

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025