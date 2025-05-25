Ikkis: Epic Tale of Arun Khetarpal's Valor Set for Gandhi Jayanti Release

The much-anticipated war drama 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan, is confirmed for a theatrical release on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. This biographical film revisits the remarkable life of Arun Khetarpal, an iconic figure in Indian military history, recognized as India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Actor Agastya Nanda takes on the lead role, supported by veterans like Dharmendra and pivotal performances from Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher. The film, under the banner of Maddock Films and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is set to bring Khetarpal's extraordinary bravery to the global audience.

Initially announced in 2019 during Arun Khetarpal's birth anniversary, the production faced delays due to the pandemic, leading to the exit of original lead Varun Dhawan. 'Ikkis' signifies another milestone for Agastya Nanda following his 2023 debut in 'The Archies.'