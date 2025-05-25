Triumphant Returns and Iconic Farewells at Cannes 2025
The Cannes Film Festival garners attention with Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi's film winning top honor, despite his filmmaking ban. A Paris court convicts Kim Kardashian's robbers. Billy Joel cancels concerts due to a brain disorder. Tributes are paid to ballet legend Yuri Grigorovich, and dynamic films like Ethan Coen's and Joachim Trier's captivate audiences.
The Cannes Film Festival has witnessed a historic win with Iranian director Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just An Accident' securing the Palme d'Or. This marks Panahi's third triumph at major European film festivals, despite his government-imposed filmmaking ban.
Meanwhile, a Paris court has convicted the jewelry thieves from the high-profile Kim Kardashian robbery in 2016. The thieves, who enacted their heist dressed as police, stole a $4 million engagement ring among other treasures.
In other news, Billy Joel has canceled his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. At the Bolshoi Theatre, Russians paid their last respects to ballet maestro Grigorovich. Additionally, innovative films from Cannes such as Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' and Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' have left audiences enthralled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama in Paris: Kim Kardashian's Harrowing 2016 Heist Testimony
Kim Kardashian's Chilling Courtroom Testimony: Reliving the Paris Heist
Kim Kardashian's Dramatic Testimony: The 2016 Paris Heist
Kim Kardashian's Chilling Courtroom Testimony: Inside the 2016 Paris Heist
Kim Kardashian Faces Paris Heist Robbers in Court: A Decade Later