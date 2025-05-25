Triumphant Returns and Iconic Farewells at Cannes 2025

The Cannes Film Festival has witnessed a historic win with Iranian director Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just An Accident' securing the Palme d'Or. This marks Panahi's third triumph at major European film festivals, despite his government-imposed filmmaking ban.

Meanwhile, a Paris court has convicted the jewelry thieves from the high-profile Kim Kardashian robbery in 2016. The thieves, who enacted their heist dressed as police, stole a $4 million engagement ring among other treasures.

In other news, Billy Joel has canceled his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. At the Bolshoi Theatre, Russians paid their last respects to ballet maestro Grigorovich. Additionally, innovative films from Cannes such as Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' and Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' have left audiences enthralled.

