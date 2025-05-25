Celebrated Photographer Sebastiao Salgado Passes Away at 81
Sebastiao Salgado, renowned Brazilian photographer, passed away at 81 due to leukemia. Known for his impactful black-and-white images depicting workers, migrants, and nature's dichotomy with humanity, Salgado initially studied economics before becoming a photographer in the 1970s in Paris, escaping Brazil's military regime.
Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, famed for his evocative black-and-white images, has passed away at the age of 81. The cause of death was leukemia, according to his family.
Salgado's distinguished career began in the 1970s in Paris, where he sought refuge from Brazil's oppressive military regime alongside his wife, Lelia Wanick Salgado. He transitioned from economics to photography, capturing the intricate tales of laborers, migrants, and the entangled relationship between humanity and nature.
Born in 1944 in Aimores, Minas Gerais, Salgado leaves behind an indelible mark on the world of photography, offering a powerful lens into the varied facets of human existence.
