Cannes Triumph: Iranian Director's Victory, Coen's Noir & Blockbuster Success

Iranian director Jafar Panahi secured the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his revenge thriller 'It Was Just An Accident.' Despite government-imposed restrictions, Panahi's artistic triumph continues, having previously won major accolades at Berlin and Venice.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to conclude after two captivating weeks of innovative premieres and celebrity gatherings. The jury, helmed by Juliette Binoche, is tasked with selecting this year's Palme d'Or winner from notable directors like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster.

In another standout moment, Ethan Coen presented his 1940s LA noir 'Honey Don't!' with a creative spin on violence. Simultaneously, the box office witnessed a surge as 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' amassed nearly $500 million globally, heralding a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)