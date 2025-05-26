Cannes Triumph: Iranian Director's Victory, Coen's Noir & Blockbuster Success
In a remarkable win, Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just An Accident' clinches the Palme d'Or at Cannes. As the festival wraps up, intriguing films by top directors contend for acclaim. Meanwhile, Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!' explores inventive noir violence, and box office hits 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' collectively rake in nearly $500 million.
Iranian director Jafar Panahi secured the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his revenge thriller 'It Was Just An Accident.' Despite government-imposed restrictions, Panahi's artistic triumph continues, having previously won major accolades at Berlin and Venice.
The Cannes Film Festival is set to conclude after two captivating weeks of innovative premieres and celebrity gatherings. The jury, helmed by Juliette Binoche, is tasked with selecting this year's Palme d'Or winner from notable directors like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster.
In another standout moment, Ethan Coen presented his 1940s LA noir 'Honey Don't!' with a creative spin on violence. Simultaneously, the box office witnessed a surge as 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' amassed nearly $500 million globally, heralding a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Icons and Global Tensions Highlight Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival: Movie Legends, Tariff Concerns, and Oscar Aspirations
Cannes 78th Film Festival: A Cinematic Extravaganza Amidst Global Tensions
Lights, Camera, Jury: The Stars of the 78th Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival's Stricter Dress Code Takes Center Stage