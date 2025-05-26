Left Menu

Spellbinding Centenary: The 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, celebrating its 100th anniversary, returns with 243 contestants from around the world participating. The competition, airing on various platforms, culminates with a final on Thursday night. Spellers compete for prizes, including $52,500 for the champion, through multiple rounds of vocabulary and spelling challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:39 IST
Spellbinding Centenary: The 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to kick off, showcasing the finest young spellers from across the globe. Originating in 1925, this historic competition, which faced cancellations during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic, will once again crown a winner at its Oxon Hill venue.

Contestants hail from every U.S. state and several countries, totaling 243 competitors. The event, airing on Bounce XL and ION, promises rigorous challenges across spelling and vocabulary, with Faizan Zaki and Aishwarya Kallakuri among the top contenders.

Finals will conclude Thursday night with an anticipated spell-off to determine the champion. The winner will receive a custom trophy and over $50,000 in prizes. The competition shines a light on young linguistic talents and celebrates a century of spelling excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025