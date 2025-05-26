Spellbinding Centenary: The 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee

The 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to kick off, showcasing the finest young spellers from across the globe. Originating in 1925, this historic competition, which faced cancellations during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic, will once again crown a winner at its Oxon Hill venue.

Contestants hail from every U.S. state and several countries, totaling 243 competitors. The event, airing on Bounce XL and ION, promises rigorous challenges across spelling and vocabulary, with Faizan Zaki and Aishwarya Kallakuri among the top contenders.

Finals will conclude Thursday night with an anticipated spell-off to determine the champion. The winner will receive a custom trophy and over $50,000 in prizes. The competition shines a light on young linguistic talents and celebrates a century of spelling excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)