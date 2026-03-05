EFL Championship Expands Playoffs to Boost Competition

The EFL Championship will broaden its playoff structure from four to six teams starting in the 2026-27 season. This strategic move aims to intensify the competition during the league's last stages, the English Football League announced on Thursday.

Currently, the top two teams in the Championship are automatically promoted to the Premier League, while the next four teams vie for the third promotion spot. Under the new format, the teams finishing third and fourth will enter the playoff semi-finals directly, as four additional teams compete in eliminator rounds to join them.

Trevor Birch, EFL Chief Executive, noted that since 1986/87, playoffs have been a high point of the football season. The revisited structure, ratified at the EFL clubs' general meeting, promises to enhance the competitive spirit by giving eight clubs a realistic shot at Premier League dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)