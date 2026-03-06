Trailblazing New Era: India's Para Athletics Championship 2025-26 Sets the Stage
In a pivotal strategy session, Indian para sports leaders lay groundwork for the National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26, set to be a landmark event in Bhubaneswar. Focused on athlete welfare, streamlined operations, and global standards, the event aims to elevate India's para athletic stature to unprecedented levels.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi [India], March 6: In a critical development for Indian para sports, a high-level meeting was convened to prepare for the 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26. Leading the discussion, Yogesh Shelly, Director of Para Athlete Development, coordinated with key figures such as Sh Satyanarayana, Chairperson at Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and Sh Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, PCI Secretary General.
This meeting marked a milestone in strategic planning and execution for one of India's pre-eminent para sports events. The discourse was enriched by insights from Sh JP Singh, IRS, Chairman of Para Powerlifting PCI, and Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development PCI. Their focus was on elevating national and international medal prospects through better standardization and talent nurturing, reflecting PCI's unified, performance-oriented approach.
Scheduled for March 17-21, 2026, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the championship anticipates participation from over 1500 athletes and 1000 officials nationwide. Key discussions included ensuring top-notch athlete welfare, with emphases on accommodation, food, registration processes, and infrastructure readiness. This leadership aims to provide an environment where athletes can focus solely on high performance, backed by precise logistical and operational planning.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Unveil Forensic Science Campus and New Criminal Laws Exhibition in Bhubaneswar
Transforming Lives: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Leads in Liver Transplants
Tragic End for Bhubaneswar YouTuber: A Fatal Altercation
Tragic Altercation Leads to YouTuber's Death in Bhubaneswar
Indigo's Bhubaneswar-Dubai Flight Grounded Amid West Asia Tensions