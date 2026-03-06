Left Menu

Trailblazing New Era: India's Para Athletics Championship 2025-26 Sets the Stage

In a pivotal strategy session, Indian para sports leaders lay groundwork for the National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26, set to be a landmark event in Bhubaneswar. Focused on athlete welfare, streamlined operations, and global standards, the event aims to elevate India's para athletic stature to unprecedented levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:54 IST
Trailblazing New Era: India's Para Athletics Championship 2025-26 Sets the Stage
Yogesh Shelly Meets Sh Satyanarayana, Chairperson & Chief Coach PCI Ahead of 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 6: In a critical development for Indian para sports, a high-level meeting was convened to prepare for the 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26. Leading the discussion, Yogesh Shelly, Director of Para Athlete Development, coordinated with key figures such as Sh Satyanarayana, Chairperson at Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and Sh Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, PCI Secretary General.

This meeting marked a milestone in strategic planning and execution for one of India's pre-eminent para sports events. The discourse was enriched by insights from Sh JP Singh, IRS, Chairman of Para Powerlifting PCI, and Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development PCI. Their focus was on elevating national and international medal prospects through better standardization and talent nurturing, reflecting PCI's unified, performance-oriented approach.

Scheduled for March 17-21, 2026, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the championship anticipates participation from over 1500 athletes and 1000 officials nationwide. Key discussions included ensuring top-notch athlete welfare, with emphases on accommodation, food, registration processes, and infrastructure readiness. This leadership aims to provide an environment where athletes can focus solely on high performance, backed by precise logistical and operational planning.

TRENDING

1
Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

 India
2
Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Economy

Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Ec...

 Global
3
Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

 South Africa
4
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026