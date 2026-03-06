Trailblazing New Era: India's Para Athletics Championship 2025-26 Sets the Stage

New Delhi [India], March 6: In a critical development for Indian para sports, a high-level meeting was convened to prepare for the 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26. Leading the discussion, Yogesh Shelly, Director of Para Athlete Development, coordinated with key figures such as Sh Satyanarayana, Chairperson at Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and Sh Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, PCI Secretary General.

This meeting marked a milestone in strategic planning and execution for one of India's pre-eminent para sports events. The discourse was enriched by insights from Sh JP Singh, IRS, Chairman of Para Powerlifting PCI, and Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development PCI. Their focus was on elevating national and international medal prospects through better standardization and talent nurturing, reflecting PCI's unified, performance-oriented approach.

Scheduled for March 17-21, 2026, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the championship anticipates participation from over 1500 athletes and 1000 officials nationwide. Key discussions included ensuring top-notch athlete welfare, with emphases on accommodation, food, registration processes, and infrastructure readiness. This leadership aims to provide an environment where athletes can focus solely on high performance, backed by precise logistical and operational planning.