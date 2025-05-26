Sacred Words Secured: Odisha's Jagannath Temple Sparks Patent Protection Amidst Naming Dispute

In a significant cultural preservation move, the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) in Odisha has decided to patent words and logos associated with its famed 12th-century temple. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions with West Bengal regarding the naming of the Digha temple as a 'Dham'.

At a recent meeting chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, the SJTMC resolved to protect terms like Mahaprasad, Srimandir, and Shree Jagannath Dham. The Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee, emphasized that legal measures will safeguard the temple's cultural and religious identity.

Tensions have mounted due to West Bengal's alleged misuse of 'Jagannath Dham.' Odisha officials are hopeful for peaceful resolution, but legal action looms if dialogue fails. Preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra were also discussed, focusing on ensuring smooth and secure arrangements for the revered festival.