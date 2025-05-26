Left Menu

Sacred Words Secured: Odisha's Jagannath Temple Sparks Patent Protection Amidst Naming Dispute

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) in Odisha moves to patent words and logos related to its historic 12th-century shrine amidst a naming dispute with West Bengal. The SJTMC aims to protect the spiritual identity of the temple while addressing legal issues with West Bengal over the term 'Jagannath Dham.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:24 IST
In a significant cultural preservation move, the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) in Odisha has decided to patent words and logos associated with its famed 12th-century temple. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions with West Bengal regarding the naming of the Digha temple as a 'Dham'.

At a recent meeting chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, the SJTMC resolved to protect terms like Mahaprasad, Srimandir, and Shree Jagannath Dham. The Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee, emphasized that legal measures will safeguard the temple's cultural and religious identity.

Tensions have mounted due to West Bengal's alleged misuse of 'Jagannath Dham.' Odisha officials are hopeful for peaceful resolution, but legal action looms if dialogue fails. Preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra were also discussed, focusing on ensuring smooth and secure arrangements for the revered festival.

