Billie Eilish Triumphs at American Music Awards with Seven Wins

At the star-studded American Music Awards held in Las Vegas, Billie Eilish emerged as the night's biggest winner, clenching the prestigious artist of the year award. The singer dominated the ceremony, securing all seven categories she was nominated for, including album of the year and favorite touring artist.

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams took home the new artist of the year title, expressing gratitude to her fervent supporters. SZA and Becky G were also celebrated, capturing accolades in the R&B and Latin music categories respectively. Notably absent from the event were Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, despite their nominations.

The night was also marked by tributes to music legends. Janet Jackson was awarded the Icon award for her global influence, while Rod Stewart was celebrated with a lifetime achievement award, honoring his enduring contribution to the music industry.