Maharashtra Cabinet: Swift Actions for Rain Damage and Sporting Triumphs
The Maharashtra cabinet is conducting surveys of rain damage for swift relief, celebrates state athletes' success in the Khelo India Youth Games, approves GST compensation for municipal bodies, revises FDCM staffing, and updates agribusiness project roles and agricultural job titles.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday accelerated efforts to assess and mitigate the damage caused by relentless rainfall across the state over the past three days. Ensuring efficient relief, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized the urgency of completing spot inspections promptly to facilitate immediate assistance.
Amidst rainfall assessments, the cabinet celebrated the state's triumph at the Khelo India Youth Games. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded the athletes' stellar performance, where Team Maharashtra clinched 158 medals, including 58 gold, alongside setting nine new records in the competition's seventh edition.
Key cabinet decisions included approving GST compensation to Ichalkaranji and Jalna municipalities, making changes in agricultural titles, and updating the staffing and financial policies for the Forest Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Calls Legal Challenges 'Medals' Amid Bihar Visit Controversy
RGTA Athletes Shine at Khelo India Youth Games, Bag Five Medals
EISB Triumphs with 10 Medals at Stairs Youth National Games 2025
Major Rohit Kadian Shines at World Masters Games with Four Medals
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Multiple Medals