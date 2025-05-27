Maharashtra Cabinet: Swift Actions for Rain Damage and Sporting Triumphs

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday accelerated efforts to assess and mitigate the damage caused by relentless rainfall across the state over the past three days. Ensuring efficient relief, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized the urgency of completing spot inspections promptly to facilitate immediate assistance.

Amidst rainfall assessments, the cabinet celebrated the state's triumph at the Khelo India Youth Games. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded the athletes' stellar performance, where Team Maharashtra clinched 158 medals, including 58 gold, alongside setting nine new records in the competition's seventh edition.

Key cabinet decisions included approving GST compensation to Ichalkaranji and Jalna municipalities, making changes in agricultural titles, and updating the staffing and financial policies for the Forest Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)