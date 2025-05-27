Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet: Swift Actions for Rain Damage and Sporting Triumphs

The Maharashtra cabinet is conducting surveys of rain damage for swift relief, celebrates state athletes' success in the Khelo India Youth Games, approves GST compensation for municipal bodies, revises FDCM staffing, and updates agribusiness project roles and agricultural job titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:49 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet: Swift Actions for Rain Damage and Sporting Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday accelerated efforts to assess and mitigate the damage caused by relentless rainfall across the state over the past three days. Ensuring efficient relief, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized the urgency of completing spot inspections promptly to facilitate immediate assistance.

Amidst rainfall assessments, the cabinet celebrated the state's triumph at the Khelo India Youth Games. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded the athletes' stellar performance, where Team Maharashtra clinched 158 medals, including 58 gold, alongside setting nine new records in the competition's seventh edition.

Key cabinet decisions included approving GST compensation to Ichalkaranji and Jalna municipalities, making changes in agricultural titles, and updating the staffing and financial policies for the Forest Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025