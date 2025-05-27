Left Menu

Intelsat Secures Indian Approval for Satellite Operations: A New Era in Media Connectivity

Intelsat receives approval from the Indian government to provide direct satellite coverage. This move allows Intelsat to expand in India by operating four geostationary satellites. The company has secured new business from major Indian media companies, enhancing support for content delivery across and beyond India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:47 IST
In a landmark development, Intelsat, a US-based satellite operator, has been authorized by the Indian government to provide direct satellite services to Indian media organizations, marking its entry into the Indian market.

The clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) enables Intelsat to operate four geostationary satellites—IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39—primarily in the C-band spectrum.

This strategic expansion signifies a boon for Indian broadcasters, who can now leverage Intelsat's sophisticated satellite network to optimize content dissemination within India and across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

