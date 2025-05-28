Dutch Masterpieces Return: Frans Hals' Art Back in the Netherlands

In a significant cultural repatriation, two paintings by Dutch Golden Age master Frans Hals are returning to their homeland after spending more than a century abroad. The works, possibly featuring Hals' own children, were purchased for USD 7.8 million at auction by the Frans Hals Museum and the Mauritshuis, backed by the Dutch government and several foundations.

Painted around 1628, "Boy Playing the Violin" and "Girl Singing" are considered vital pieces of the Netherlands' cultural heritage. Dutch Culture Minister Eppo Bruins expressed delight, emphasizing the importance of the paintings' return to their birthplace. Hals' works are renowned for their lively and expressive depictions.

The artworks will alternate between the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem and the Mauritshuis in The Hague, maintaining a joint display approach that mirrors a previous agreement with France regarding works by Rembrandt. This move ensures both paintings remain together, enriching the Dutch cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)