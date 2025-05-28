Left Menu

Dutch Masterpieces Return: Frans Hals' Art Back in the Netherlands

Two paintings by Dutch master Frans Hals, possibly depicting his own children, have returned to the Netherlands after over a century abroad. Bought for USD 7.8 million by museums with government support, the artworks are considered crucial to Dutch cultural heritage and will be jointly exhibited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 28-05-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 06:38 IST
In a significant cultural repatriation, two paintings by Dutch Golden Age master Frans Hals are returning to their homeland after spending more than a century abroad. The works, possibly featuring Hals' own children, were purchased for USD 7.8 million at auction by the Frans Hals Museum and the Mauritshuis, backed by the Dutch government and several foundations.

Painted around 1628, "Boy Playing the Violin" and "Girl Singing" are considered vital pieces of the Netherlands' cultural heritage. Dutch Culture Minister Eppo Bruins expressed delight, emphasizing the importance of the paintings' return to their birthplace. Hals' works are renowned for their lively and expressive depictions.

The artworks will alternate between the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem and the Mauritshuis in The Hague, maintaining a joint display approach that mirrors a previous agreement with France regarding works by Rembrandt. This move ensures both paintings remain together, enriching the Dutch cultural landscape.

