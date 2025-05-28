Left Menu

Feindef 2025: A Global Hub for Defense Agreements and Innovations

The International Defense and Security Exhibition of Spain, Feindef, achieved a record high in 2025 with over 44,000 attendees. The event witnessed increased international participation and was highlighted by strategic agreements and discussions on key security challenges, emphasizing its role as a crucial platform for defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Feindef 2025, held in Madrid, marked a milestone with a record attendance of over 44,000, showcasing its pivotal role in international defense cooperation. With a remarkable 78% rise in international presence, the exhibition emerged as a critical platform for strategic partnerships.

The event, supported by the Spanish Ministry of Defense, featured 601 exhibitors, including representatives from 56 nations and 90 delegations. Notable organizations such as the European Defense Agency and NATO participated, signifying strong diplomatic and commercial engagement across the defense sector.

Key topics addressed included cyber defense and artificial intelligence in military applications. Feindef served as a hub for formalizing agreements, including Ukraine's deals with international firms and a memorandum between Spanish and Turkish aerospace industries, reinforcing its impact on future defense innovations.

