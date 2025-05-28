A New Arrival in the Yadav Family: Welcome Iraj Lalu Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav and his wife, Rajshree, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Iraj Lalu Yadav. Named by grandparents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, the newborn arrived at a private hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the family, expressing her best wishes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a joyous family event, Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar assembly's Leader of Opposition, and his wife Rajshree celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Iraj Lalu Yadav.
The proud grandparents, RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, announced the name, connecting it with auspicious days in Hindu culture.
A visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added to the festive spirit, with her conveying peace and happiness for the family outside the Kolkata hospital.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over India's Diplomatic Mission: Mamata Banerjee's TMC under Fire
BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over All-Party Delegation Comments
All-party delegation: Trnamool's decision to name Abhishek Banerjee came after Kiren Rijiju called Mamata Banerjee: Sources.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ramps Up Vigilance Against Border Threats
BJP Accuses Trinamool Leaders of Violence Against Hindus in Murshidabad: Calls for Action and Apology from Mamata Banerjee