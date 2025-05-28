A New Arrival in the Yadav Family: Welcome Iraj Lalu Yadav

In a joyous family event, Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar assembly's Leader of Opposition, and his wife Rajshree celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Iraj Lalu Yadav.

The proud grandparents, RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, announced the name, connecting it with auspicious days in Hindu culture.

A visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added to the festive spirit, with her conveying peace and happiness for the family outside the Kolkata hospital.