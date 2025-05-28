Left Menu

A New Arrival in the Yadav Family: Welcome Iraj Lalu Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife, Rajshree, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Iraj Lalu Yadav. Named by grandparents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, the newborn arrived at a private hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the family, expressing her best wishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:11 IST
In a joyous family event, Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar assembly's Leader of Opposition, and his wife Rajshree celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Iraj Lalu Yadav.

The proud grandparents, RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, announced the name, connecting it with auspicious days in Hindu culture.

A visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added to the festive spirit, with her conveying peace and happiness for the family outside the Kolkata hospital.

