BJP Criticizes Selective Tourism Revival in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP criticized the government's selective approach to revive tourism post-terror attack, urging an inclusive strategy that addresses both Jammu and Kashmir regions. They highlighted the impact on Jammu’s tourism economy, calling for comprehensive measures and high-level meetings to ensure balanced regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:34 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP has voiced criticism against the National Conference-led government, accusing it of a selective approach in reviving the Union Territory's tourism sector after last month's terror attack.

While Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg are welcomed for bolstering tourist confidence, BJP claims the neglect of the equally impacted Jammu region reveals a biased policy.

The BJP stresses that a genuine revival strategy must be inclusive of both Jammu and Kashmir, urging the administration to hold comprehensive reviews and provide balanced support across regions.

