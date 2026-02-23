Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Speculations in INDIA Bloc

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid speculations about leadership change within the INDIA bloc. Abdullah emphasized that Gandhi has been fulfilling his role effectively and countered suggestions that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might be the preferred choice for the opposition leadership.

Amid speculation about leadership changes in the INDIA bloc, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced strong support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Abdullah insisted that Gandhi has efficiently executed his role as the Leader of the Opposition by holding the government and the BJP accountable.

Abdullah dismissed suggestions that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could lead the opposition alliance. 'No such discussion has taken place,' he clarified to reporters during the Khelo India winter games. Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recently suggested Banerjee's leadership, calling it a personal opinion.

Abdullah challenged critics to specify what more is expected of Gandhi, emphasizing Gandhi's persistent efforts against the BJP. Despite electoral setbacks for Congress, Abdullah argued that the INDIA bloc's objective is to challenge the government effectively, a task Gandhi has undertaken robustly.

