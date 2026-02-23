Omar Abdullah Backs Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Speculations in INDIA Bloc

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has refuted speculation surrounding a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, asserting the alliance has not engaged in any such discussions to date.

Abdullah expressed strong support for Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing Gandhi's unwavering commitment to challenging the BJP-led government. This statement was made in response to veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's suggestion that DMK chief M K Stalin is favorably suited for the position of convenor.

The National Conference leader highlighted that Aiyar's comments were personal opinions, reiterating that any decision on leadership would involve comprehensive discussions among all constituents of the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)