Omar Abdullah Backs Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Speculations in INDIA Bloc
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dismissed rumors about a leadership change in the INDIA bloc, affirming support for Rahul Gandhi's efforts against the BJP. Abdullah clarified that no discussions on leadership have occurred, countering remarks from Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar advocating for M K Stalin.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has refuted speculation surrounding a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, asserting the alliance has not engaged in any such discussions to date.
Abdullah expressed strong support for Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing Gandhi's unwavering commitment to challenging the BJP-led government. This statement was made in response to veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's suggestion that DMK chief M K Stalin is favorably suited for the position of convenor.
The National Conference leader highlighted that Aiyar's comments were personal opinions, reiterating that any decision on leadership would involve comprehensive discussions among all constituents of the INDIA bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mani Shankar Aiyar Backs MK Stalin for INDIA Bloc Leadership
Mani Shankar Aiyar: A Political Journey Through Ideological Allegiances
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict in DURaisamy's Election Petition Against M K Stalin
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Fiery Remarks and Political Allegiances
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Identities: Gandhian Roots to Rajivian Influence