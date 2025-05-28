Yoga Unity: A Global Movement for Holistic Health
Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav stressed the importance of a collaborative approach to promote yoga globally. With an inter-ministerial committee meeting, the 11th International Day of Yoga preparations are underway. Over 1 lakh yoga events will be conducted, with a strong emphasis on global wellness and participation.
Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive governmental effort to advance the prime minister's vision of yoga outreach to every citizen. At an inter-ministerial committee meeting, officials discussed strategies for the upcoming 11th International Day of Yoga.
The event, recognized as a movement promoting holistic health, actively involves ministries, institutions, and citizens. Minister Jadhav highlighted the momentum from 250 events across India and abroad. Since March 13, 76 daily countdown events have engaged various countries leading up to International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, underscoring India's commitment.
Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha noted last year's participation of 24 crore individuals. The flagship event, Yoga Sangam, will feature over 1 lakh events on June 21, with Prime Minister Modi leading from Visakhapatnam, amplifying global wellness and commitment as articulated in the recent World Health Assembly.
