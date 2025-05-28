Left Menu

Yoga Unity: A Global Movement for Holistic Health

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav stressed the importance of a collaborative approach to promote yoga globally. With an inter-ministerial committee meeting, the 11th International Day of Yoga preparations are underway. Over 1 lakh yoga events will be conducted, with a strong emphasis on global wellness and participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:51 IST
Yoga Unity: A Global Movement for Holistic Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive governmental effort to advance the prime minister's vision of yoga outreach to every citizen. At an inter-ministerial committee meeting, officials discussed strategies for the upcoming 11th International Day of Yoga.

The event, recognized as a movement promoting holistic health, actively involves ministries, institutions, and citizens. Minister Jadhav highlighted the momentum from 250 events across India and abroad. Since March 13, 76 daily countdown events have engaged various countries leading up to International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, underscoring India's commitment.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha noted last year's participation of 24 crore individuals. The flagship event, Yoga Sangam, will feature over 1 lakh events on June 21, with Prime Minister Modi leading from Visakhapatnam, amplifying global wellness and commitment as articulated in the recent World Health Assembly.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025