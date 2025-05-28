Left Menu

Deepika Padukone's Inner Voice: Navigating Controversy with Poise

Deepika Padukone emphasizes authenticity and inner voice guidance amid a reported controversy with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over her exit from 'Spirit'. Despite media buzz about her departure due to creative differences, no official confirmation was made. The film will now star actor Tripti Dimri.

  Country:
  India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared her approach to maintaining balance during challenging situations, which involves relying on her inner voice and staying true to her beliefs.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Padukone emphasized the importance of authenticity, especially during complicated circumstances. Her comments follow reports of her alleged exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film "Spirit" due to creative differences, though her involvement was never officially confirmed.

The controversy intensified with director Vanga's cryptic social media post, which alluded to actress-related 'dirty PR games,' without naming Padukone. Meanwhile, actor Tripti Dimri has been announced as the new lead opposite Prabhas in the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

