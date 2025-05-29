Left Menu

Weather Forces Modi to Address Sikkim Anniversary Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to travel to Gangtok for Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary due to adverse weather. Instead, he addressed the event via video conference from Bagdogra, highlighting the significance of the milestone and his commitment to the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend the momentous 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood in Gangtok. However, adverse weather conditions thwarted his travel plans on Thursday, as stated by officials.

Despite the setback, Modi took an innovative approach by addressing the people of Sikkim through a video conference. The alternative setup was arranged from Bagdogra, ensuring his presence was felt during the celebrations.

Modi's address was centered on the importance of Sikkim's achievements over the past 50 years, reinforcing his commitment to the state's continued development and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

