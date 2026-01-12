Farooq Abdullah Rejects Push for Jammu's Separate Statehood

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, firmly opposed the notion of granting separate statehood to Jammu, rejecting the suggestion posed by a BJP leader. He likened the inseparability of Jammu and Kashmir to the necessity of the head and torso coexisting in harmony.

The former chief minister addressed concerns during his visit to the Narwal Fruit Mandi, alongside key party figures, where he discussed issues affecting local businesses and pledged his support towards resolving them. Abdullah highlighted the potential of Jammu to flourish as a business hub and assured stakeholders of government initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.

Emphasizing the importance of unity within the Union Territory, he noted that the National Conference-led administration remains committed to comprehensive development. Stakeholders from the Narwal Fruit Mandi stressed the need for infrastructural improvements, underscoring the region's integral role in the economic landscape.

