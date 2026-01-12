Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Rejects Push for Jammu's Separate Statehood

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, rejected calls for Jammu's separation from Kashmir. He emphasized their inseparability, likening them to a unified body. Despite internal BJP disputes over regional discrimination claims, Abdullah promised to address local business concerns, focusing on Jammu's potential as a business hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:07 IST
Farooq Abdullah Rejects Push for Jammu's Separate Statehood
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, firmly opposed the notion of granting separate statehood to Jammu, rejecting the suggestion posed by a BJP leader. He likened the inseparability of Jammu and Kashmir to the necessity of the head and torso coexisting in harmony.

The former chief minister addressed concerns during his visit to the Narwal Fruit Mandi, alongside key party figures, where he discussed issues affecting local businesses and pledged his support towards resolving them. Abdullah highlighted the potential of Jammu to flourish as a business hub and assured stakeholders of government initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.

Emphasizing the importance of unity within the Union Territory, he noted that the National Conference-led administration remains committed to comprehensive development. Stakeholders from the Narwal Fruit Mandi stressed the need for infrastructural improvements, underscoring the region's integral role in the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

