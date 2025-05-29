Left Menu

A Star's Final Curtain Call: The Legacy of Rajesh in Cinema

Veteran film star and writer Rajesh passed away at 75 due to age-related ailments. Known for his impactful roles in Tamil cinema, he was mourned by industry icons like Rajinikanth and Radikaa Sarathkumar. Rajesh's illustrious career spanned 150 films over five decades, leaving an indelible mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned film veteran Rajesh, celebrated for his powerful character portrayals, passed away at the age of 75. His demise, due to age-related health issues, was confirmed by a close source. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

The Tamil film industry mourned the loss of Rajesh, with superstars like Rajinikanth expressing profound grief over the unexpected tragedy. Rajinikanth described his late friend as a wonderful man and extended heartfelt condolences to his family. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her sorrow, reminiscing about their shared cinematic journeys.

With a career spanning 150 films, including notable works such as 'Thaneer Thaneer,' Rajesh's contributions extended beyond acting, as he also lent his voice as a dubbing artist and contributed to television serials. His passing marks the end of a significant era in South Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

