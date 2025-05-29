Left Menu

Unveiling of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Statue: A Tribute to Valor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh. Gupta highlighted Pratap's patriotism and courage, condemning past vandalism. Mayor Singh praised Pratap's bravery against the Mughals, making him an inspiration for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:31 IST
Unveiling of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Statue: A Tribute to Valor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh, near Kashmere Gate, celebrating the Rajput warrior's birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized Maharana Pratap's life as an emblem of valour, struggle, and patriotism. She denounced the past acts of vandalism against his statue by 'anti-social elements' and highlighted the Delhi government's commitment to honoring historic heroes, while commending the efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Mayor Singh in reinstalling the statue.

Mayor Singh lauded Maharana Pratap as a symbol of courage and resilience, pointing out his legendary resistance against the Mughal empire. Singh remarked on the enduring inspiration that Pratap's bravery provides to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025