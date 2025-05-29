Unveiling of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Statue: A Tribute to Valor

In a grand ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh, near Kashmere Gate, celebrating the Rajput warrior's birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized Maharana Pratap's life as an emblem of valour, struggle, and patriotism. She denounced the past acts of vandalism against his statue by 'anti-social elements' and highlighted the Delhi government's commitment to honoring historic heroes, while commending the efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Mayor Singh in reinstalling the statue.

Mayor Singh lauded Maharana Pratap as a symbol of courage and resilience, pointing out his legendary resistance against the Mughal empire. Singh remarked on the enduring inspiration that Pratap's bravery provides to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)