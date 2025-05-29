Unveiling of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Statue: A Tribute to Valor
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh. Gupta highlighted Pratap's patriotism and courage, condemning past vandalism. Mayor Singh praised Pratap's bravery against the Mughals, making him an inspiration for future generations.
- Country:
- India
In a grand ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh, near Kashmere Gate, celebrating the Rajput warrior's birth anniversary.
Chief Minister Gupta emphasized Maharana Pratap's life as an emblem of valour, struggle, and patriotism. She denounced the past acts of vandalism against his statue by 'anti-social elements' and highlighted the Delhi government's commitment to honoring historic heroes, while commending the efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Mayor Singh in reinstalling the statue.
Mayor Singh lauded Maharana Pratap as a symbol of courage and resilience, pointing out his legendary resistance against the Mughal empire. Singh remarked on the enduring inspiration that Pratap's bravery provides to future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tiranga Triumph: Honoring Indian Valor in Operation Sindoor
Odisha's 'Tiranga Yatra': Honoring Valor in 'Operation Sindoor'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Defends National Security Amid Ceasefire Questions
Assam's Tiranga Yatra: A Celebration of Valor and Victory
Mizoram's Tiranga Yatra: Honoring Valor and Sacrifice