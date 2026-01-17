Valor and Tradition: The Thrills of Jallikattu 2026

The Jallikattu event at Alanganallur brought the fervor of traditional bull taming to life, as formidable bulls proved a tough competition for aspiring tamers.

In attendance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored the best tamer with a government job and pledged a new Jallikattu training center in the region.

The high-stakes event, which included the participation of over 465 tamers and 1,000 bulls, underscored the cultural significance and spirited enthusiasm surrounding the annual Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)