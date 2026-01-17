Left Menu

Valor and Tradition: The Thrills of Jallikattu 2026

The Jallikattu event in Alanganallur showcased the traditional bull taming sport, where ferocious bulls outmatched numerous tamers. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin promised employment and awards to top bull tamers, and announced plans for a new training center. The prestigious event featured 465 tamers and around 1,000 bulls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jallikattu event at Alanganallur brought the fervor of traditional bull taming to life, as formidable bulls proved a tough competition for aspiring tamers.

In attendance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored the best tamer with a government job and pledged a new Jallikattu training center in the region.

The high-stakes event, which included the participation of over 465 tamers and 1,000 bulls, underscored the cultural significance and spirited enthusiasm surrounding the annual Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

