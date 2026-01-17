Namdhari Martyrs Honored: A Tribute to Sacrifice and Valor

In a heartfelt tribute, Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian honored the Namdhari sect for their unparalleled contributions to India's struggle for freedom. Addressing a state-level martyrdom event at the Namdhari Shaheedi Memorial in Malerkotla, Mundian emphasized the core values of the community—simplicity, truth, humility, and sacrifice. These values, he noted, strengthened the area's pivotal role in resisting British rule.

The event offered a poignant reminder of the 66 Namdhari martyrs, who were executed in 1872 by English forces acting on orders from then-deputy commissioner John Lambert Cowan. Mundian recognized their sacrifice as a cornerstone of India's fight for independence, transcending any single religious affiliation. He assured that the current government, led by Bhagwant Mann, is dedicated to supporting the Namdhari sect and ensuring their legacy is honored with sincerity and responsibility.

Additional remarks from MLA Amargarh Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Namdhari leader Surinder Singh underscored the community's enduring influence. Participants paid floral tributes to the martyrs and pledged to uphold their ideals, with a call to follow the paths suggested by the Gurus and contribute towards a flourishing Punjab.

