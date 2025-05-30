Inside Diddy's Assistant's Shocking Testimony: A Tale of Abuse and Exploitation

A former personal assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, identified by the pseudonym 'Mia', delivered a deeply emotional testimony in the Southern District of New York, shedding light on her years of alleged exploitation and abuse while working for the music magnate.

According to Mia's testimony, distressingly unveiled under subpoena, what started as an auspicious career opportunity in 2009 quickly spiraled into a nightmare by 2017. She detailed instances of being forced to work for days on end without rest, suffering degrading treatment, and enduring relentless verbal assaults where Combs allegedly screamed at her and demeaned her capabilities.

Mia also recounted several alleged sexual assaults, including one incident at Combs' 40th birthday party where he reportedly forced vodka shots on her and later assaulted her. In gripping detail, she revealed a pattern of emotional collapse due to extreme exhaustion, affirming a culture of fear and abuse surrounding Combs. Amidst tearful revelations, she testified about witnessing Combs' violent behavior towards Cassie Ventura and the harsh working conditions she endured without receiving her promised salary, as corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)