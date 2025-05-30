Left Menu

Inside Diddy's Assistant's Shocking Testimony: A Tale of Abuse and Exploitation

Mia, former assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, testifies about excessive exploitation and abuse, both physical and emotional, in Combs' ongoing federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial. She shares harrowing experiences of degradation, sexual assaults, and his violent behavior towards Cassie Ventura, shedding light on an alleged reign of terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:44 IST
Inside Diddy's Assistant's Shocking Testimony: A Tale of Abuse and Exploitation
Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A former personal assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, identified by the pseudonym 'Mia', delivered a deeply emotional testimony in the Southern District of New York, shedding light on her years of alleged exploitation and abuse while working for the music magnate.

According to Mia's testimony, distressingly unveiled under subpoena, what started as an auspicious career opportunity in 2009 quickly spiraled into a nightmare by 2017. She detailed instances of being forced to work for days on end without rest, suffering degrading treatment, and enduring relentless verbal assaults where Combs allegedly screamed at her and demeaned her capabilities.

Mia also recounted several alleged sexual assaults, including one incident at Combs' 40th birthday party where he reportedly forced vodka shots on her and later assaulted her. In gripping detail, she revealed a pattern of emotional collapse due to extreme exhaustion, affirming a culture of fear and abuse surrounding Combs. Amidst tearful revelations, she testified about witnessing Combs' violent behavior towards Cassie Ventura and the harsh working conditions she endured without receiving her promised salary, as corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025