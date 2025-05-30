Aksharscape: Nikheel Aphale's Devanagari Dreamscape

Nikheel Aphale's solo exhibition, 'Aksharscape', at Bikaner House, offers a fresh perspective on the Devanagari script as an expressive art form.

Hosted by Artisera, the exhibition transcends linguistic boundaries, using letters to evoke emotions and memories. Aphale reimagines the alphabet as visual art that embodies themes of humanity, unity, and coexistence.

Employing unconventional tools like toothbrushes and coconut husks, Aphale pushes calligraphic boundaries, making Devanagari central to his artistic narrative.