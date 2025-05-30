Left Menu

Aksharscape: Nikheel Aphale's Devanagari Dreamscape

The solo exhibition 'Aksharscape' by Nikheel Aphale, hosted by Artisera at Bikaner House, presents Devanagari script as an expressive art form. The exhibition explores themes of divinity, humanity, and unity, using unconventional tools in calligraphy to transcend traditional meanings of letters into emotional visuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:59 IST
Nikheel Aphale's solo exhibition, 'Aksharscape', at Bikaner House, offers a fresh perspective on the Devanagari script as an expressive art form.

Hosted by Artisera, the exhibition transcends linguistic boundaries, using letters to evoke emotions and memories. Aphale reimagines the alphabet as visual art that embodies themes of humanity, unity, and coexistence.

Employing unconventional tools like toothbrushes and coconut husks, Aphale pushes calligraphic boundaries, making Devanagari central to his artistic narrative.

