India and Kenya Forge Stronger Defence Ties at Landmark Exhibition

A four-member Indian delegation, led by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), is visiting Kenya to enhance bilateral defence manufacturing capabilities. The visit aims to promote India's defence exports and foster industrial cooperation. The highlight will be India's participation in the third India-Kenya Defence Exhibition in Nairobi.

An official Indian delegation is set to visit Kenya with the primary aim of enhancing bilateral relations in the defence sector. The four-member team is led by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production).

Their agenda includes meetings with the Kenyan government and Defence Forces, focusing on leveraging India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities for mutual collaboration opportunities.

The delegation will prominently feature at the upcoming third India-Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar in Nairobi on January 19, showcasing various products and innovations from 20 Indian defence companies, highlighting India's strategic interest in boosting defence exports and industrial cooperation with Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

