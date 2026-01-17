India and Kenya Forge Stronger Defence Ties at Landmark Exhibition

An official Indian delegation is set to visit Kenya with the primary aim of enhancing bilateral relations in the defence sector. The four-member team is led by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production).

Their agenda includes meetings with the Kenyan government and Defence Forces, focusing on leveraging India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities for mutual collaboration opportunities.

The delegation will prominently feature at the upcoming third India-Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar in Nairobi on January 19, showcasing various products and innovations from 20 Indian defence companies, highlighting India's strategic interest in boosting defence exports and industrial cooperation with Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)