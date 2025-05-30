Kamal Haasan Stands Firm Amid Language Controversy

Kamal Haasan, a renowned actor and politician, ignited controversy with comments suggesting that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. Despite calls for an apology following backlash from pro-Kannada groups, Haasan has firmly refused, highlighting his dedication to truth and the justice system.

He expressed unwavering love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, stating that only those with an agenda doubt his sincerity. Citing previous threats, Haasan maintained that he would only apologize if proven wrong.

The confrontation comes ahead of his recent meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin about preparations for the Rajya Sabha election, following the DMK's allotment of a seat to him. Protests in Karnataka and threats from the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce underscore the contentious nature of his remarks.

