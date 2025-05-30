Young Artists Capture PM Modi's Heart at Inauguration

In a heartwarming moment during a public meeting in Kanpur, an 11-year-old girl named Shivanya Tiwari made headlines by presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hand-painted portrait. The event, organized for the inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs 47,600 crore, was attended by a lively crowd.

While addressing the audience at Chandra Shekhar Azad University, PM Modi took note of Shivanya holding up the portrait for him. He commended the young artist's effort from the stage and instructed security personnel to ensure the painting's safe collection, also inviting the girl to provide her name and address for a written reply from him.

The prime minister, further engaging the crowd, noticed another young boy among the enthusiastic audience. With visible affection, Modi advised the boy to rest his arms, drawing cheers and chants of his name from those gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)