Young Artists Capture PM Modi's Heart at Inauguration

During a public meeting in Kanpur, an 11-year-old student, Shivanya Tiwari, presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a portrait. The PM, touched by the gesture, engaged with the young attendees, promising a letter in return. The event was marked by enthusiastic audience participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming moment during a public meeting in Kanpur, an 11-year-old girl named Shivanya Tiwari made headlines by presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hand-painted portrait. The event, organized for the inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs 47,600 crore, was attended by a lively crowd.

While addressing the audience at Chandra Shekhar Azad University, PM Modi took note of Shivanya holding up the portrait for him. He commended the young artist's effort from the stage and instructed security personnel to ensure the painting's safe collection, also inviting the girl to provide her name and address for a written reply from him.

The prime minister, further engaging the crowd, noticed another young boy among the enthusiastic audience. With visible affection, Modi advised the boy to rest his arms, drawing cheers and chants of his name from those gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

