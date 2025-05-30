Young Artists Capture PM Modi's Heart at Inauguration
During a public meeting in Kanpur, an 11-year-old student, Shivanya Tiwari, presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a portrait. The PM, touched by the gesture, engaged with the young attendees, promising a letter in return. The event was marked by enthusiastic audience participation.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming moment during a public meeting in Kanpur, an 11-year-old girl named Shivanya Tiwari made headlines by presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hand-painted portrait. The event, organized for the inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs 47,600 crore, was attended by a lively crowd.
While addressing the audience at Chandra Shekhar Azad University, PM Modi took note of Shivanya holding up the portrait for him. He commended the young artist's effort from the stage and instructed security personnel to ensure the painting's safe collection, also inviting the girl to provide her name and address for a written reply from him.
The prime minister, further engaging the crowd, noticed another young boy among the enthusiastic audience. With visible affection, Modi advised the boy to rest his arms, drawing cheers and chants of his name from those gathered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Mega Development Push in Kanpur
Kanpur Prepares for Prime Minister's Visit Amid High-Level Reviews
Major Development Thrust: Modi to Transform Kanpur with Mega Projects
PM Modi will meet family of Pahalgam terrorr attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport in UP's Kanpur: Official.
PM Modi's Mega Boost for Kanpur: Rs 20,900 Crore Development Surge