Young Artist Jyoti Solanki Shines at Shaurya Sabha

A young artist, Jyoti Solanki from Ratidhar village, stole the spotlight at the Shaurya Sabha in Somnath, Gujarat, showcasing an art piece depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor. The event, led by Prime Minister Modi, took place during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Sunday.

Jyoti, a Class 10 student inspired by Modi's leadership, emphasized the significance of Operation Sindoor in safeguarding the nation and combating terrorism. Her artwork features a portrait of Narendra Modi with the inscription "OPERATION SINDOOR," lauding the bravery of the Indian armed forces, along with the operation's date.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the large gathering at the Shaurya Sabha, warning against post-independence efforts to obscure India's historical heritage. He criticized colonial mindsets for diminishing the historical narratives of national icons like Somnath, urging a recognition of the timeless relevance of such figures.

