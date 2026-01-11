Left Menu

Young Artist Jyoti Solanki Shines at Shaurya Sabha

Jyoti Solanki, a young artist from Talala, highlighted the valor of Operation Sindoor at Gujarat’s Shaurya Sabha presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Inspired by Modi’s dedication, she created artwork commemorating Operation Sindoor's success and India's bravery. Modi criticized attempts to 'erase history' of India’s heritage during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:15 IST
10-year-old girl highlights Operation Sindoor valour (Photo: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
A young artist, Jyoti Solanki from Ratidhar village, stole the spotlight at the Shaurya Sabha in Somnath, Gujarat, showcasing an art piece depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Operation Sindoor. The event, led by Prime Minister Modi, took place during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Sunday.

Jyoti, a Class 10 student inspired by Modi's leadership, emphasized the significance of Operation Sindoor in safeguarding the nation and combating terrorism. Her artwork features a portrait of Narendra Modi with the inscription "OPERATION SINDOOR," lauding the bravery of the Indian armed forces, along with the operation's date.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the large gathering at the Shaurya Sabha, warning against post-independence efforts to obscure India's historical heritage. He criticized colonial mindsets for diminishing the historical narratives of national icons like Somnath, urging a recognition of the timeless relevance of such figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

