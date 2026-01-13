Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Kanpur witnessed unrest after prohibited animal remains were discovered near a Durga temple in Bilhaur. Two individuals have been arrested, while authorities detained four others, catalyzing local protests.

The remains, found Monday evening, caused widespread outrage, with claims of police negligence leading to the suspension of four officers. Police and veterinary teams were quickly deployed to inspect the area and investigate the situation.

Public displeasure grew as accusations of long-running illegal activities near the respected site emerged. Protesters demanded immediate action, with local political figures, including BJP MLA Rahul Bachcha Sonkar, urging prompt investigations and enforcement against the accused.

