Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Two people were arrested after prohibited animal remains were found near a Durga temple in Kanpur, sparking protests. Allegations of police negligence led to the suspension of four officers. The remains were discovered in fields, leading to a demand for action from local residents and politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kanpur witnessed unrest after prohibited animal remains were discovered near a Durga temple in Bilhaur. Two individuals have been arrested, while authorities detained four others, catalyzing local protests.

The remains, found Monday evening, caused widespread outrage, with claims of police negligence leading to the suspension of four officers. Police and veterinary teams were quickly deployed to inspect the area and investigate the situation.

Public displeasure grew as accusations of long-running illegal activities near the respected site emerged. Protesters demanded immediate action, with local political figures, including BJP MLA Rahul Bachcha Sonkar, urging prompt investigations and enforcement against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

