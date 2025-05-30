Left Menu

Entrepreneurs: Architects of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Vijay Kumar Saraswat urges entrepreneurs to be primary architects in realizing the vision of turning India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at an EDII convocation, he emphasizes the importance of cross-cultural communication and innovation in achieving comprehensive national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat has called on entrepreneurs to lead the charge in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, a vision termed 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India's (EDII) convocation, Saraswat highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in achieving this national goal.

Saraswat emphasized the evolving entrepreneurial landscape and urged the graduates to harness their skills in navigating uncertainties and making impactful decisions. He stressed the need for entrepreneurs to excel in cross-cultural communication within India's diverse social fabric, a critical element for success in a globalized world.

The convocation ceremony at EDII's Ahmedabad campus saw 74 graduates receive diplomas and certificates. Saraswat reminded these future entrepreneurs that success should be measured by contributions to India's comprehensive development rather than commercial achievements alone. He underlined the necessity of maintaining authentic Indian perspectives while collaborating globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

