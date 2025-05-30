Entrepreneurs: Architects of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

NITI Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat has called on entrepreneurs to lead the charge in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, a vision termed 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India's (EDII) convocation, Saraswat highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in achieving this national goal.

Saraswat emphasized the evolving entrepreneurial landscape and urged the graduates to harness their skills in navigating uncertainties and making impactful decisions. He stressed the need for entrepreneurs to excel in cross-cultural communication within India's diverse social fabric, a critical element for success in a globalized world.

The convocation ceremony at EDII's Ahmedabad campus saw 74 graduates receive diplomas and certificates. Saraswat reminded these future entrepreneurs that success should be measured by contributions to India's comprehensive development rather than commercial achievements alone. He underlined the necessity of maintaining authentic Indian perspectives while collaborating globally.

