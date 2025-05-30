Diljit Dosanjh to Thrill in 'Detective Sherdil'

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated film 'Detective Sherdil' is set to be released on June 20th on ZEE5, promising an exhilarating blend of comedy and mystery. The film, which also features talents such as Diana Penty and Boman Irani, is poised to capture audiences with its unique storyline and engaging performances.

Written by the accomplished Ali Abbas Zafar alongside Sagar Bajaj and Ravi Chhabriya, 'Detective Sherdil' narrates the tale of an extraordinary detective tasked with cracking a case that goes beyond the ordinary. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Budapest, the film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar shared his excitement about reuniting with Diljit Dosanjh after their successful collaboration on 'Jogi'. According to Zafar, the film offers a perfect family viewing experience with a mix of humor and mystery. ZEE5's Business Head for Hindi, Kaveri Das, added that the film brings a new twist to the classic whodunit by injecting wit and unconventional storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)