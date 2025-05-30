Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh to Thrill in 'Detective Sherdil'

Diljit Dosanjh's new film 'Detective Sherdil' will premiere on ZEE5 on June 20th. Co-starring Diana Penty and Boman Irani, the film promises comedy and mystery. Shot in Budapest, it's the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya, with Ali Abbas Zafar and team producing the engaging whodunit.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated film 'Detective Sherdil' is set to be released on June 20th on ZEE5, promising an exhilarating blend of comedy and mystery. The film, which also features talents such as Diana Penty and Boman Irani, is poised to capture audiences with its unique storyline and engaging performances.

Written by the accomplished Ali Abbas Zafar alongside Sagar Bajaj and Ravi Chhabriya, 'Detective Sherdil' narrates the tale of an extraordinary detective tasked with cracking a case that goes beyond the ordinary. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Budapest, the film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar shared his excitement about reuniting with Diljit Dosanjh after their successful collaboration on 'Jogi'. According to Zafar, the film offers a perfect family viewing experience with a mix of humor and mystery. ZEE5's Business Head for Hindi, Kaveri Das, added that the film brings a new twist to the classic whodunit by injecting wit and unconventional storytelling.

