Celebrating Raj Khosla: The Heartbeat of Hindi Cinema

Renowned Hindi cinema director Raj Khosla is fondly remembered by his daughter, Sunita Bhalla, as his 100th birth anniversary approaches. Khosla, the creative force behind successful films such as 'C.I.D.' and 'Mera Saaya', held strong ties with industry legends like Guru Dutt and Dev Anand.

Sunita reminisces about her father's passion for filmmaking, highlighting his lack of concern for legacy and continuous dedication to his craft. Khosla fostered a harmonious atmosphere on set, earning admiration from stars like Madhubala and Waheeda Rehman.

In honor of Khosla's enduring impact, Mumbai's Regal Cinema is set to host 'Raj Khosla 100 – Bambai Ka Babu', featuring screenings and a panel discussion celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema.

