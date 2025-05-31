Left Menu

Kerala Expatriate Group Apologizes for Unplanned Afridi Appearance

A Kerala expatriate community in Dubai issued an apology following backlash after Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi appeared unexpectedly at their event. The Cochin University Btech Alumni Association (CUBAA), UAE, faced criticism for the incident, which they explained was unplanned and attributed to venue scheduling issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:49 IST
The Cochin University Btech Alumni Association (CUBAA), based in the UAE, has publicly apologized after facing significant online backlash. The criticism arose following the unplanned presence of Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at an event they hosted in Dubai, sparking discontent among netizens and right-wing supporters.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing Afridi being warmly welcomed, a gesture criticized due to his previous derogatory comments about India. The alumni association explained the incident, clarifying that Afridi's attendance was neither planned nor coordinated by them, but instead the result of overlapping venue bookings.

In an effort to quell the backlash, CUBAA representatives used social media platforms to express regret for any confusion caused, emphasizing their commitment to cultural inclusivity and apologizing for any unintended offense. They highlighted the challenges of managing unexpected appearances and assured the public of their intentions moving forward.

