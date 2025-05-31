Kerala Expatriate Group Apologizes for Unplanned Afridi Appearance

The Cochin University Btech Alumni Association (CUBAA), based in the UAE, has publicly apologized after facing significant online backlash. The criticism arose following the unplanned presence of Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at an event they hosted in Dubai, sparking discontent among netizens and right-wing supporters.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing Afridi being warmly welcomed, a gesture criticized due to his previous derogatory comments about India. The alumni association explained the incident, clarifying that Afridi's attendance was neither planned nor coordinated by them, but instead the result of overlapping venue bookings.

In an effort to quell the backlash, CUBAA representatives used social media platforms to express regret for any confusion caused, emphasizing their commitment to cultural inclusivity and apologizing for any unintended offense. They highlighted the challenges of managing unexpected appearances and assured the public of their intentions moving forward.

