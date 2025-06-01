Left Menu

Kheer Bhawani Mela: Amid Tensions, Devotion Prevails

Despite heightened security and recent tensions between India and Pakistan, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits journeyed to the Valley for the Kheer Bhawani Mela. The event saw fewer attendees due to fears following the Pahalgam terror attack. Devotees remain resolute in their faith, hoping for peace and prosperity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Newdelhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:09 IST
Kheer Bhawani Mela: Amid Tensions, Devotion Prevails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits embarked on a cautious journey to the Valley to participate in the Kheer Bhawani Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings for the community. The pilgrimage proceeded amid tight security following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This year's turnout was noticeably smaller, a situation attributed to the recent violence targeting tourists at Pahalgam. Despite this, the atmosphere at the Tulmulla temple was one of resilience and hope as devotees maintained their tradition of prayer and pilgrimage.

The devotees expressed unwavering faith, undeterred by the prevailing tension. Many hope for a peaceful future, expressing desires for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their ancestral homes. The government is urged to remain vigilant to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025