Kheer Bhawani Mela: Amid Tensions, Devotion Prevails

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits embarked on a cautious journey to the Valley to participate in the Kheer Bhawani Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings for the community. The pilgrimage proceeded amid tight security following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This year's turnout was noticeably smaller, a situation attributed to the recent violence targeting tourists at Pahalgam. Despite this, the atmosphere at the Tulmulla temple was one of resilience and hope as devotees maintained their tradition of prayer and pilgrimage.

The devotees expressed unwavering faith, undeterred by the prevailing tension. Many hope for a peaceful future, expressing desires for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their ancestral homes. The government is urged to remain vigilant to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)