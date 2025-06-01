Left Menu

Jamai Sasthi: A Celebration of Bonds and Bengali Cultural Flair

In West Bengal, families exuberantly celebrated 'Jamai Sasthi', a day honoring sons-in-law with rituals, food, and festivity. The tradition involves mothers-in-law tying a sacred thread on their sons-in-law's wrists and enjoying lavish feasts. Markets and sweet shops thrived amid the celebrations, underscoring the occasion's cultural significance.

Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:43 IST
Across West Bengal, families enthusiastically celebrated 'Jamai Sasthi' on Sunday, a cultural festivity honoring sons-in-law with traditional rituals and culinary delights. The day featured mothers-in-law performing a sacred thread ceremony and organizing opulent feasts.

Observance of this traditional ritual saw markets bustling with activities over the weekend. Shoppers crowded streets, purchasing groceries, fresh produce, and sweets. Kolkata's renowned sweet shops witnessed long queues as they offered special assortments such as 'rosogolla' and 'mishti doi', curated specifically for Jamai Sasthi.

Beyond homes, restaurants partook merrily by serving traditional Bengali thalis, while social media teemed with joyous family photos. Reflecting a deep cultural significance rooted in Bengali Hinduism, Jamai Sasthi today also finds expression in contemporary urban settings, marking a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

