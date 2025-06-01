Jamai Sasthi: A Celebration of Bonds and Bengali Cultural Flair

Across West Bengal, families enthusiastically celebrated 'Jamai Sasthi' on Sunday, a cultural festivity honoring sons-in-law with traditional rituals and culinary delights. The day featured mothers-in-law performing a sacred thread ceremony and organizing opulent feasts.

Observance of this traditional ritual saw markets bustling with activities over the weekend. Shoppers crowded streets, purchasing groceries, fresh produce, and sweets. Kolkata's renowned sweet shops witnessed long queues as they offered special assortments such as 'rosogolla' and 'mishti doi', curated specifically for Jamai Sasthi.

Beyond homes, restaurants partook merrily by serving traditional Bengali thalis, while social media teemed with joyous family photos. Reflecting a deep cultural significance rooted in Bengali Hinduism, Jamai Sasthi today also finds expression in contemporary urban settings, marking a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

