A Starlet's Spiritual New Path: Mamta Kulkarni at Kalki Dham

Mamta Kulkarni, once a glamorous actress, has embraced a spiritual path, visiting Kalki Dham in Sambhal on Sunday.

She donated a stone for the spiritual project, accompanied by spiritual leader Acharya Shri Pramod Krishnam, who highlighted the significance of the work being done at Kalki Dham.

Emphasizing her spiritual transformation, Kulkarni shared her experience of witnessing the incarnation of Kalki during meditation.