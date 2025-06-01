Left Menu

A Starlet's Spiritual New Path: Mamta Kulkarni at Kalki Dham

Former actress Mamta Kulkarni, now known as a spiritual leader, visited Kalki Dham in Sambhal and donated a stone. Accompanied by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, she discussed her spiritual journey and the Kalki Dham project's significance, claiming to have seen the incarnation of Kalki in a meditative state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:31 IST
Mamta Kulkarni
  • Country:
  • India

Mamta Kulkarni, once a glamorous actress, has embraced a spiritual path, visiting Kalki Dham in Sambhal on Sunday.

She donated a stone for the spiritual project, accompanied by spiritual leader Acharya Shri Pramod Krishnam, who highlighted the significance of the work being done at Kalki Dham.

Emphasizing her spiritual transformation, Kulkarni shared her experience of witnessing the incarnation of Kalki during meditation.

